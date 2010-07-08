Shop Chanel’s Fall Beauty Collection Now!

Images courtesy of Chanel.

Chanels beauty collections rarely disappoint, and this fall seasons offerings are no exception. A sophisticated mix of plums, pinks and greys, the chosen palette would be as beautiful woven into the background of a signature Chanel tweed jacket as it is in your makeup repertoire.

Lids can be swiped with the iridescent Taupe Gris shadow, lined with the dense eggplant-hued Stylo Yeux in Cassis, then accented with the Crayon Kohl in beigey Clair on the inner rim for a wide-eyed effect. The Joues Contraste blush is a deep plum that allows for a sculpted cheek (think Robert Palmer back-up girls) and painting lips the palest pink (with Rouge Coco in Chintz or Levres Scintillantes gloss in Petit Pche) wont distract from them.

Finally, no Chanel collection would be complete without a nail lacquer or two after which you can furiously lust introducing Jade Rose, a sweet baby pink, and Paradoxal, a shimmering greyish violet. And while all this Chanel goodness may be intended for autumnal wear, its unlikely that you’ll be able to resist it until then.



Soft touch eye shadow in Taupe Gris, $28.50, chanel.com



Long lasting eyeliner in Cassis, $28, chanel.com



Nail lacquer in Paradoxal, $23, chanel.com



Glossimer in Petit Pche, $27, chanel.com



Powder blush in Plum Attraction, $42, at chanel.com



Hydrating creme lip color in Chintz, $30, chanel.com



