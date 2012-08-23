Shop for a Cause: Cetaphil Teams With Camp Wonder to Help Kids Suffering With Skin Diseases

The only thing better than a good beauty product is a good beauty product that helps a cause. When we heard about Cetaphil teaming up with Camp Wonder, a summer camp dedicated to helping children with fatal skin diseases, our hearts were warmed and we immediately wanted to know more.

Camp Wonder is funded by the Children’s Skin Disease Foundation (CSDF), which was founded in 2000 by Francesca Tenconi, a California teenager who was 11 years old when she was diagnosed with pemphigus foliaceous, a serious and potentially fatal skin disease. During treatment for her skin disease at several hospitals, Francesca was surrounded by other children with fatal skin diseases, many of whom missed out on the chance of getting to attend summer camp (and have a normal childhood). Francesca believed that a foundation was necessary to focus on the issues unique to these children battling such severe skin diseases, and the best way to help these children was to give them “moments of wonder” by attending summer camp. For her 16th birthday, Francesca told her friends and family that instead of gifts, she only wanted contributions to start a foundation. A quick four days after her birthday (May 2000), the Children’s Skin Disease Foundation was created.

After hearing about the ways that Camp Wonder is helping children with fatal skin diseases, Cetaphil donated a $100,000 grant to Camp Wonder, and will be donating a portion of the proceeds of their special edition Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream to the cause. The cream is ideal for areas that require extra care and intense moisturization, and will be sold exclusively at Walgreens in September 2012.

For more information about how you can get involved with Camp Wonder, visit CSDF.org.