Shocker: Women Have Stronger Orgasms With Rich, Funny, Hot Guys

Quelle surprise: According to new research, it seems women have stronger orgasms when their partner is rich, funny, attractive, and broad-shouldered.

Obviously there’s a bit of a “um, duh” factor to the news that women get off on having sex with hot, wealthy, witty men, but it’s also backed by science: Researchers from the University of Albany had heterosexual female college students in committed relationships rate how often they reached orgasm during sex, then compared their answers to their partner’s family income, confidence levels, and attractiveness.

The results? Woman’s sexual satisfaction is strongly linked to her bedmate’s looks and his shoulder width, while his sense of humor not only predicted his self-confidence and family income, but it also predicted women’s propensity to initiate sex, how often they had sex, and it enhanced their orgasm frequency in comparison with other partners.

Shocking stuff, we know.