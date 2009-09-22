Shiseido Future Solution LX: Our Pick for Fall

Besides the distant memory of having to dig my car out of three feet of snow or fall leaves every morning, the worst fall/winter nightmare is chapped, dry skin. You don’t want to slather on greasy moisturizer ten times a day, yet you know that by not moisturizing at all, you’re actually counteracting the results. So that you don’t end up looking like a Fargo extra this winter, be prepared to stock up on a thick moisturizer, like Shiseido‘s new Future Solution LX.

This ultra-luxe moisturizer comes in both a cream and a foam cleanser, and is made with Shisheido’s unique Skingenecell 1P to counteract the appearance of future aging. The cream is a little bit of an investment, at $240, but for $55, you can purchase the cleansing foam for a similar effect for when the temperature begins to drop.

If you can’t quite cough up that much cash, that doesn’t mean you have to go parched through New Year’s. Here are our top moisturizer picks for fall:

Fresh soy face cream, $38, at fresh.com

Peter Thomas Roth un-wrinkle day SPF 20, $90, at peterthomasroth.com

Philosophy divine illumination age control, $85, at sephora.com

Clarins multi-active day early wrinkle correcting lotion, $54, at clarins.com

Jurlique purely age-defying day cream SPF 15, $45, at jurlique.com