4 Steps To Shiny, Healthy Hair

The key to creating any gorgeous hairstyle is to start with healthy, shiny hair. Guest editor and NYC salon owner Sam Brocato shares his best beauty tips on how to score healthy hair even after months of winter abuse. Sam and his team have worked with countless celebrities including Britney Spears, Hilary Duff, and Claire Danes.

Photo: © Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Step 1: Lather Up Gently

Basic winter hair care starts with a gentle shampoo that won’t strip hair of moisture. Try to shampoo less than 3 times a week and use a dry shampoo in between washings. If you simply can’t part with a favorite shampoo or daily wash, blend two parts shampoo with one part conditioner for added moisture. If you’re ready for something new, try a conditioning treatment that has a mild foaming agent like my Brocato Constructor.

Step 2: Sleep On It

Put the beauty back into beauty sleep by using an overnight hair treatment. Place a hair mask from the mid shaft of wet or dry hair down to protect against moisture loss during the night. Repeat this process as often as like since there is no such thing as over-conditioning hair.

Step 3: Give Your Scalp Some TLC

Just like the skin on your face and body, your scalp gets drier in the winter. If it seems tight and flaky, treat it to a massage. Knead your head for two minutes every evening to boost healthy blood circulation and slough off dead skin cells.

Step 4: Feed Your Hair

You are what you eat. Consuming foods rich in essential fatty acids can do wonders for making your hair look shiny and thick. I suggest adding more avocados, walnuts, and almonds to your daily diet during the winter. Here’s a great avocado hair mask recipe–it’s so natural, you can even drink it! In a blender, combine one very ripe avocado with one tablespoon each of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and brown sugar. Blend until the texture is creamy, then massage onto damp hair and put on a shower cap. Step into a hot shower to steam your hair for ten minutes before rinsing. The apple cider vinegar really adds to hair shine!