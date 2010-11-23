Shiny Hair Tips To Try At Home

You know those girls that you really hate because they have the shiniest, prettiest looking hair in America? I do, but that’s only because I’m usually that girl in the crowd doing the hating. However, theres nothing worse than being a hair hater, so I just had to go do some sleuthing of my own to find out how to add shine to my usually dry locks. And Im here to tell you that the hair hating is no longer necessary. After implementing these tips into your regime, youre sure to be rocking the shiniest locks of them all.

If your hair is virgin (contains no hair color, perm or relaxer):

1. After conditioning hair, rinse with cold water, which will close the hair cuticles, resulting in more shine.

2. When blow drying, add Sally Hershberger Salon Luxe Layers to the mid lengths and ends, which will boost shine.

3. Always completely blow dry your hair so theres no moisture and use a natural bristle brush which is gentler on tresses

4. Finish styling with a natural finishing oil such as Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Oil. Add to the mid lengths and ends.

If your hair is colored or chemically treated:

1. Use a hydrating or strengthening treatment once a week. I like Kerastase Masquintense, which helps maintain hair moisture.

2. Before blow drying, add a hydrating heat protecting spray (try Sally Hershberger Hyper Hydration or Kerastase Ciment Thermique) to soften, condition and repair dry hair.

3. Finish the blow dry with a curling or flat iron, which will seal in shine. A natural finishing oil can also be added for extremely over-processed hair. (Moroccan Oil is a good one!)



Tips from Shaun Lee, Shaun Lee of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger

If youre a D.I.Y. kind of gal, then try these homemade mixes:



1. Try a simple vinegar rinse. Mix equal parts vinegar with water and run it through you hair before conditioning the result will be a gorgeous shine!

2. If you have blond hair that turns green because of the water in your home or the chemicals in your pool, then just grab some ketchup from the fridge and apply it to the area where it’s needed. Let it sit for three to five minutes and wash it out.

3. If your hair is over-processed and undernourished, the best way to revitalize it is the classic raw egg and mayonnaise mask. Just let it sit for half an hour.

Tips from Garnier Celebrity Hair Stylist Marc Mena

If you’ve already tried these tactics or you have some other shine-tastic techniques that youd like to share, then leave your testimonials and tips in the comments section below!

Image: istock