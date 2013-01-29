Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Facial Scrubs to Remove Dull Winter Skin

Winter is HARSH, especially when it comes to your skin. It doesn’t matter what your skin type is, the ravages of cold winds, driving snow and below-zero temperatures can wreak havoc on your face. It’s enough to have Old Man Winter beating down your back, but does he have to look back at you when you peer into the mirror?

This is when exfoliation is key. A good gentle scrub can help remove lifeless, dull skin and reveal glowing, healthy skin underneath. Whether you have normal, dry, oily or sensitive skin and no matter what your price range, we’ve got a facial scrub that can help you polish your face so you, too, can shine brightly this winter.