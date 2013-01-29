Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Facial Scrubs to Remove Dull Winter Skin

Winter is HARSH, especially when it comes to your skin. It doesn’t matter what your skin type is, the ravages of cold winds, driving snow and below-zero temperatures can wreak havoc on your face. It’s enough to have Old Man Winter beating down your back, but does he have to look back at you when you peer into the mirror?
This is when exfoliation is key. A good gentle scrub can help remove lifeless, dull skin and reveal glowing, healthy skin underneath. Whether you have normal, dry, oily or sensitive skin and no matter what your price range, we’ve got a facial scrub that can help you polish your face so you, too, can shine brightly this winter.
Find out which scrubs you need to get glowing skin this winter.
The winter, when the sun is less visible, is the perfect time to tackle dark spots and sun damage. This product has a combination of fruit acids that can help lighten and brighten dark spots and sun discoloration while removing dead skin, leaving you glowing, hydrated and even in tone over time.
Yes to Grapefruit Daily Facial Scrub, $9.99, yestocarrots.com
This wonder product is truly perfect for all skin types, utilizing the natural exfoliating properties in pineapple and papaya for soothing exfoliation with maximum hydration. Natural vitamin oils ensure that skin will be smooth, soothed and even after even just one use.
Kiehl's Since 1852 Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub, $28, kiehls.com
If you could get the results of a laser treatment without, you know, the laser, would you do it? We'd recommend this amazing retexturizing scrub that removes dead skin cells with jojoba beads, exfoliates with papaya enzyme, gently peels with gylcolic acid, and repairs with Dragon's Blood (a natural healing resin) for skin with beautiful texture, tone and less fine lines and wrinkles.
Peter Thomas Roth Laser-Free Retexturizer Exfoliating Scrub, $38, sephora.com
Makeup artists swear that the best canvas for their work is smooth, even skin. Leave it to one of the world's premier makeup brands to develop a cult favorite exfoliating scrub made of nutrient-rich volcanic ash and fine sugar crystals. The result is silken-smooth skin that is baby soft, healthy and soothed. Bonus: it can be used on the face and/or the body.
M·A·C Cosmetics Mineralize Volcanic Ash Exfoliator, $28, maccosmetics.com
Feeling a bit dull? This comes packed with wild rose - a natural source of Vitamin C - for a radiant glow and even texture. It also contains a gentle exfoliating blend of rice grain, cherry stone and sugar-citrus extracts, removing dull, lifeless skin to reveal wow-girl-did-you-go-on-vacation glowing skin underneath.
Korres Wild Rose Daily Brightening and Refining Buff Cleanser, $24, sephora.com
This premium scrub utilizes ruby crystals and hyaluronic acid to polish away dead skin cells with long-lasting hydration. It also contains seaweed extracts to boost your skin's pH balance and tone, while jojoba oil locks in nourishment and hydration. If used regularly, you can expect diminishing fine lines, a healthy glow, reduced pore size and plenty of attention from admirers. Maybe even a few phone numbers.
Goldfaden MD Doctor's Scrub, $75, goldfadenmd.com
From the beauty brand known for creating the flawless face, this scrub from the brand uses purifying microbeads and emollients to cleanse and exfoliate, revealing smooth, hydrated skin underneath. Bonus: an even complexion means you use less makeup, so it's truly a win-win.
Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Face Polish, $30, sephora.com
This vinotherapy-based facial scrub gently polishes away dead skin cells while it cleans impurities from the skin and stimulates cell turnover. You can't drink it, but the soft, smooth results it leaves behind can be enjoyed for days and days..with no hangover.
Caudalie Gentle Buffing Cream, $35, us.caudalie.com
From the company that practically created the removal of all that ails you skin-wise comes this gorgeous exfoliator that leaves skin smooth and hydrated with the added bonus of soft white Kaolin clay, which acts like a magnet to gently draw impurities from the skin. Your skin will be luminous, soft, supple and calm. Sensitive skin? This one's for you: hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and dermatologist tested.
Pond’s Luminous Clean Daily Exfoliating Cleanser, $5.79, amazon.com
Did you know NARS had a skin care line? Well, get familiar because this beautiful exfoliator is a game changer. It utilizes mild citrus fruit acids and botanical exfoliating spheres to cleanse and brighten skin and minimize pores. It also contains the brand's exclusive Light Reflecting Complex™ for an unbelievable radiance and luminosity. It's like walking around in soft boudoir lighting at all times.
NARSskin Double Refining Exfoliator, $34, narscosmetics.com
This brand-new release from the renowned skin care company is the first step in their new four-step skin care regimen for all skin types, acne-prone and beyond. A four-in-one daily face wash, it deeply cleanses, removes skin-clogging bacteria, tones with glycolic-acid, and gently exfoliates. With prescription-grade Benzoyl Peroxide and a moisture-rich complex, this is everything you love about the brand taken to a whole other level of brighter, clearer, even skin.
Proactiv + Skin Smoothing Exfoliator, $29 monthly, proactivplus.com
A beloved staple of celebrities and editors, there's a reason this product from the world-renowned aesthetician is a mainstay of Those With Good Skin. It clarifies and polishes with a combination of fruit enzymes and microbeads partnered with a gentle amount of salicylic acid to balance the skin without over-drying. A combination of enzymes and extracts naturally smooth and reduce the appearance of fine lines, while aloe vera and honey seal the whole process in gentle hydration. Can't book an appointment with Kate? This is the next best thing.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $85, bergdorfgoodman.com