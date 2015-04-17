Shimmery Body Oils For The Glitter-Phobic

Scroll To See More Images

Channeling summer and the beach wouldn’t really be complete without the requisite bronzer and body oils—combine the two and you’ve got yourself some toned and radiant limbs. There’s a fine line however between rainbow fish and barracuda bait (fun fact: barracuda are attracted to shiny things in the water!) and you may not want to necessarily be clad in glitter— a bit of sheen or shimmer is the desired effect. When the season of skin is upon us, decorating your largest organ (hint, it’s your skin) is another fun thing we get to do. Just don’t forget to layer these on top of your SPF!

This handmade brand’s Sunstone & Citrin Radiance Oil is the natural girl’s answer to body shimmer. With organic almond oil, sunflower oil, vitamin E, and a coconut scent, it’s nice to know that you can look and smell just like summer with simple and natural organic ingredients.

(Aquarian Soul Sunstone & Citrine Radiance Shimmer Body Oil, $40, Rodales.com)

This one from Clarins is more so a nourishing scented face and body oil that happens to have shimmer in it. With a blend of tangerine, grapefruit, ylang ylang, and tonka beans, the scent is the coziest summer scent you can possibly put on your body.

(Clarins Spendours Shimmer Body Oil, $32, Nordstrom)

Anyone who’s rubbed some of Moroccanoil’s OG hair oil into their hair is probably obsessed with the scent. So good thing we can get it in a body oil, too—with shimmer! With argan and sesame oils, it’s an antioxidant-rich blend to decorate your decollété, arms, legs, and wherever else a bikini doesn’t cover.

(Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil, $48, Moroccanoil.com)

This is one of those cult summer item must-haves for the resort-going crowd. NARS’ Body Glow does just as its namesake suggests, with its Monoi de Tahiti oil blended with a subtle shimmer. This body oil smells divine and is so softly moisturizing as it absorbs into your skin.

(NARS Body Glow, $59, Sephora)

This is one of those fancy French drugstore scores. Their rich nourishing 6-oil formula can be used just about anywhere from body, face and hair. It’s a dry oil so you won’t have to worry about a greasy feel.

(Nuxe Shimmering Dry Oil Huile Prodigieuse® OR, $39, Us.Nuxe.com)

Physicians Formula went a bit mad with argan oil this season, releasing a mini-collection of argan oil-infused products, this illuminating body oil included. It’s just pure argan oil with shimmer flecks. You can use it on body, face, hair for all the moisturizing benefits and a bit of a kick in shine.

(Physicians Formula Argan Wear Illuminating Oil, $8.99, Ulta)

If you can’t tell by the name, this shimmery dry oil’s main squeeze is honey and beeswax. The hydrating and nourishing effects of honey makes for a perfect skin conditioner in this oil that slicks on and absorbs immediately to a non-greasy finish.

(The Body Shop Honey Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil, $22, The Body Shop)

If you’re real fancy or just want to feel real fancy, a bottle of Tom Ford’s Shimmering Body Oil has your number. Tom Ford’s fragrances are generally top notch in compelling complexity and this body oil doesn’t skimp on fragrance, with white florals, golden amber, and sandalwood. It’s the luxury shimmer oil on your wish list.

(Tom Ford Shimmering Body Oil, $95, Neiman Marcus)