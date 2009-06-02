Shimmer Obsession

Come summer, one of the best ways to compliment, enhance, or ahem, create a tan is a little bit of bronze shimmer. For only $16 Sephora’s new shimmer trio triples as a bronzer, eye shadow, and blush. A tip for getting the most out of this product is to apply the light color bronze shadow to your lids and the darkest bronze your cheeks at the same time for the perfect summer glow.

The best thing about this product is that the shades blend easily, so you can play around with them to see what works best for your skin tone. The actual texture of the shadow is super fine and soft, which helps it take to your skin beautifully. And, if bronze really isn’t your thing, the trio also come in apricot and rose.

Throw it in your purse and transform your look in minutes from boring to bronze. With a price you can’t beat this is sure to become a summer essential!

Sephora Harmony trio bronzer in bronze, $16, at sephora.com