This Jade Roller is Currently the Most Viewed Item on Nordstrom’s Website

It feels like this has been literally the longest week ever and the weekend cannot come soon enough. It’s time to pop on some Netflix, order pizza and do a ten-step skincare routine because why not? It seems like I’m not the only one looking to do a little self-care. According to the brand, the Shiffa Jade Facial Roller is currently the number one viewed item on Nordstrom’s website, even across fashion and home categories—across them all. What’s so amazing about it? Well, here’s what we know.

Jade facial rollers are known to help stimulate blood circulation and boost lymphatic drainage. They can smooth out your skin, reducing puffiness and helping minimize dark circles. I personally use one just because it feels good. I like to put it in the fridge for a few minutes and roll my face up and out, helping all my serums and lotions to penetrate. I haven’t tried Shiffa’s version, but I do know the brand to be cruelty-free and free of icky ingredients such as sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc.

Pop on some eye cream and gently (there’s already weight in the stone so you don’t have to press hard) roll around your eyes in the morning to look more awake. When you’re heading to bed, apply light pressure to your jaw and neck to help stave off the dreaded tech neck. Shiffa’s Jade Facial Roller is a little pricey at $63 but if you want to see what all the fuss is about, grab it on Nordstrom’s website now.

