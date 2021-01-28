Channel VP Kamala Harris’ Iconic ‘I’m Speaking’ Energy With This New Lipstick

It feels like about 100 years ago that Vice President Kamala Harris sat down to debate then-VP Mike Pence but it was only in October. To say she won would be an understatement. (Plus, well, she ended up literally winning.) Her side-eyes and witty comebacks inspired a million memes. And now, lipstick brand SheSpoke launched a Kamala Harris lipstick inspired by the iconic moment she told Pence, “I’m speaking.” It was a quote heard around the world as millions of women remembered a time or two when a man interrupted them.

If you’re not familiar with SheSpoke, it’s a custom lipstick brand started by Stephanie March of “Law and Order: SVU” fame and her makeup artist on set, Rebecca Perkins. The “I’m Speaking” Limited Edition Collection, first reported on by Popsugar, is their newest launch not only inspired by Vice President Harris but also other female trailblazers including Stacey Abrams and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The line features three creamy lipsticks and a sparkly clear topper. You can grab them all in a set or each separately to channel your inner badass.

As much as we’re loving these shades and the messaging, we’re hoping the brand donates some of the proceeds to an organization such as Abrams’ FairFight, which helped Democrats win big in Georgia and take back the Senate.

“I’m Speaking” Limited Edition Collection

Get Stacey (a shimmery plum-red), Kamala (a sheer warm tan), Ruth (a creamy pink-coral with sparkles) and I’m Speaking (a sparkly clear gloss).

Stacey Limited Edition Lipstick

A plum-red with shimmer.

Kamala Limited Edition Lipstick

A sheer warm tan.

Ruth Limited Edition Lipstick

A creamy pink-coral with sparkles.

I’m Speaking High Shine Sparkly Clear Topper

A sparkly clear gloss.