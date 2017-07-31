StyleCaster
15 Photos That Prove Sherbet is the Prettiest Hair Color of the Summer

We’re not sure where our sherbet-hair obsession began, really. It could have been because of Kaley Cuoco’s insanely cool, pastel-blue hair last month, or maybe the fact that anything dessert-related is granted our immediate affection. But we do know one thing for sure: We’re feeling hardcore feelings for what we’ve decided is the prettiest hair color of the summer.

And unlike the Internet’s most bizarre beauty trends of late (barbed wire eyebrows, anyone?), sherbet hair is surprisingly wearable. Because in addition to vibrant pinks and hot oranges, the sherbet realm also includes icy blues and pastel purples that are incredibly cool, and anything but gaudy. But don’t take our word for it—below you’ll find 15 photos that prove sherbet is the one hair color you’re required to experiment with before summer ends (lest you end up with major F.O.M.O. for the rest of the year). See all 15, below.

