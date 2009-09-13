Shellacked Locks at Chado Ralpho Rucci

The Final Look

Photo: Nathan Bush

Beauty at Chado Ralpho Rucci was all about multi-cultural art with minimalistic, clean lines.

L Laurent Philippon for Bumble and bumble R Tom Pecheux for MAC

Photo: Nathan Bush

Lead stylist Laurent Philippon for Bumble and bumble used an entire bottle of Bb. Gel on each model to create a slicked back, plasticine butterfly-shaped updo sewn together with visible hairpins. Brings new meaning to the phrase “models and bottles, baby,” doesn’t it?

MAC makeup artist Tom Pecheux swooped charcoal shadow into a triangular shape in the outer corners before bisecting each models’ fringe with powerful faux lashes on the outer half of the eye. Skin was left matte with no blush. Lips were left natural as well.

The makeup

Photo: Nathan Bush