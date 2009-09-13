StyleCaster
Shellacked Locks at Chado Ralpho Rucci

Shellacked Locks at Chado Ralpho Rucci

Megan McIntyre
by
Chado Ralph Rucci - Fashion Week Spring 2010

The Final Look
Photo: Nathan Bush

Beauty at Chado Ralpho Rucci was all about multi-cultural art with minimalistic, clean lines.

Chado Ralph Rucci - Laurent Philippon for Bumble and bumble, Tom Pecheux for MAC - Fashion Week Spring 2010

L Laurent Philippon for Bumble and bumble    R Tom Pecheux for MAC
Photo: Nathan Bush

Lead stylist Laurent Philippon for Bumble and bumble used an entire bottle of Bb. Gel on each model to create a slicked back, plasticine butterfly-shaped updo sewn together with visible hairpins. Brings new meaning to the phrase “models and bottles, baby,” doesn’t it?

MAC makeup artist Tom Pecheux swooped charcoal shadow into a triangular shape in the outer corners before bisecting each models’ fringe with powerful faux lashes on the outer half of the eye. Skin was left matte with no blush. Lips were left natural as well.

Chado Ralph Rucci - Final makeup - Fashion Week Spring 2010

The makeup
Photo: Nathan Bush

Chado Ralph Rucci - The Hair - Fashion Week Spring 2010

The hair
Photo: Nathan Bush

