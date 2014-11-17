Change Your Skin Care Game with These 8 Sheet Masks

We love a mud mask as much as the next girl, but sometimes it’s nice to change it up. Mud masks are great for clarifying oily skin and giving you that tingly-clean, tight-pore feeling, but sometimes you want your treatment to do a little more for you. Enter the sheet mask, a potent beauty treatment from Korea that’ll cure whatever ails you, from dry skin to blemishes and everything in between. Traditional face masks rinse off, taking away all the benefits. With a sheet mask, the thin paper is soaked in skin-healing serums, which you don’t rinse off. Simply place the mask on your face, lay down for a little while and relax. Once you’re done, there’s no need to rinse your face – the serums on the mask have had time to really get into your pores, and the difference is noticeable. Skin is plumper, more radiant and softer – all very good things.

They’re easy, unintentionally creepy (try one and you’ll see what we mean), and really, really good for you. We know new things are intimidating, so we’re here to hold your hand. Ahead, a round up of some of the best sheet masks for every skin type.

TonyMoly I’m Real Sheet Mask

This company makes masks for every skin ailment you could possibly imagine, but we’re partial to the I’m Clear, which smoothed out a trouble spot on our t-zone and made our skin feel softer than it has in years. ($3, Urban Outfitters)

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

The gold standard in sheet masks, SK-II features Pitera, a unique substance that’s actually a byproduct of the sake brewing process, which makes skin preternaturally smooth. ($135, Sephora.com)

Sephora Collection Ginseng Mask

Paraben-free and gentle enough to use on all skin types, this mask is the perfect thing to plump up and brighten tired, dull skin. ($6, Sephora.com)

Freeman Purifying Facial Mask

This mask really does it all, with witch hazel, lavender and tea tree oil working together to calm and balance oily and combination skin types. ($1.99, Freeman Beauty)

Karuna Exfoliating Treatment Masks

With lemon, pineapple extract and salicylic acid, this beefy mask exfoliates and sloughs off dead skin cells long after you’ve removed it and thrown it away. Just rub the remaining treatment into your face, and reap the benefits. ($28, Beauty.com)

Masque Bar by Look Beauty Wrinkle Reducing Sheet Mask

What’s better than a collagen mask that you rinse off? A collagen mask that sits on your face for 15 minutes and makes you look like you’ve just slept for 8 full hours on a pillow of marshmallows and clouds. ($9.99, Target)

Masqueology Brightening Mask

Plop this brightener on your face and be amazed at the results. Twenty minutes nets you clean, bright and luminous skin, thanks to mulberry root extract and witch hazel. ($24, Birchbox.com)

Dr. Jart+ Pore Minimalist Mask

Tighten your skin and clean out gunked-up pores without the mess of a charcoal mud mask. This wonder from Dr. Jart+ does everything for your oily, combination skin. ($7.50, Birchbox.com)