The Best Drugstore Sheet Masks Under $20 to Try Now

As evidenced by the trillions of celebrity selfies, we’ve hit peak sheet mask. Not only are they basically an IRL Snapchat filter (the dog one, not the flower crown one—that comes after), but they’re an incredibly effective way to force yourself to relax: They handicap you from the neck, up, so you might as well sit your ass down on the couch and do nothing for 20 minutes.
And even though there are tons of fancy Korean iterations—that’s where the trend originated, as with most legit skin-care secrets—you don’t have to drop major cash to find one that’ll transform your skin. Ahead, 20 under-$20 sheet masks to plump, hydrate, tone, exfoliate, detox—you name it—your skin.
LEADERS Daily Wonders Breakup with Your Ex-Skin Cell Mask, $4; at Ulta
Dr. Jart+ Brightening Hydration Infusion Hydrogel Mask, $7.50; at Sephora
Hada Labo Tokyo Ultimate Anti-Aging Facial Mask, $12.74; at Ulta
GOODAL Online Only Orchid Anti-Wrinkle Sheet Mask, $5; at Ulta
SNP Animal Panda Brightening Mask Sheet, $5; at Ulta
SK-II Facial Treatment Mask Single, $17; at Nordstrom
A.True Real Black Tea True Active Mask, $5.50; at Cupidrop
Caolion Pore Trouble Sheet Mask, $6; at Sephora
Look Beauty Brightening Sheet Mask, $9.99; at Amazon
Patchology Illuminate FlashMasque Facial Sheet, $8; at Ulta
SHISEIDO Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Eye Mask, $17.50; at Nordstrom
Karuna Hydrating+ Face Sheet Mask, $8; at Ulta
boscia Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Hydrogel Mask, $8; at Sephora
TonyMoly I'm Real Red Wine Mask Sheet, $4; at Tony Moly
Erborian Ginseng Shot Mask, $7.50; at Sephora
Skinfood Egg White Pack Peel-off Pack, $6.58; at Amazon
Talika Bio-Enzymes Hydrating Mask, $12; at Nordstrom
TonyMoly Intense Care Snail Hydro-Gel Mask, $9; at Sephora
Whamsia Organic Sea Kelp Sheet Mask, $14; at Glow Recipe