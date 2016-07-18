The Best Drugstore Sheet Masks Under $20 to Try Now

As evidenced by the trillions of celebrity selfies, we’ve hit peak sheet mask. Not only are they basically an IRL Snapchat filter (the dog one, not the flower crown one—that comes after), but they’re an incredibly effective way to force yourself to relax: They handicap you from the neck, up, so you might as well sit your ass down on the couch and do nothing for 20 minutes.

And even though there are tons of fancy Korean iterations—that’s where the trend originated, as with most legit skin-care secrets—you don’t have to drop major cash to find one that’ll transform your skin. Ahead, 20 under-$20 sheet masks to plump, hydrate, tone, exfoliate, detox—you name it—your skin.