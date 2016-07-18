StyleCaster
The Best Drugstore Sheet Masks Under $20 to Try Now

Lauren Caruso
by
As evidenced by the trillions of celebrity selfies, we’ve hit peak sheet mask. Not only are they basically an IRL Snapchat filter (the dog one, not the flower crown one—that comes after), but they’re an incredibly effective way to force yourself to relax: They handicap you from the neck, up, so you might as well sit your ass down on the couch and do nothing for 20 minutes.

And even though there are tons of fancy Korean iterations—that’s where the trend originated, as with most legit skin-care secrets—you don’t have to drop major cash to find one that’ll transform your skin. Ahead, 20 under-$20 sheet masks to plump, hydrate, tone, exfoliate, detox—you name it—your skin.

LEADERS Daily Wonders Breakup with Your Ex-Skin Cell Mask, $4; at Ulta

Dr. Jart+ Brightening Hydration Infusion Hydrogel Mask, $7.50; at Sephora

Hada Labo Tokyo Ultimate Anti-Aging Facial Mask, $12.74; at Ulta

Blithe Sea Cucumber Sheet Mask, $5; at Glow Recipe

GOODAL Online Only Orchid Anti-Wrinkle Sheet Mask, $5; at Ulta

SNP Animal Panda Brightening Mask Sheet, $5; at Ulta

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask Single, $17; at Nordstrom

A.True Real Black Tea True Active Mask, $5.50; at Cupidrop

Caolion Pore Trouble Sheet Mask, $6; at Sephora

Look Beauty Brightening Sheet Mask, $9.99; at Amazon

Patchology Illuminate FlashMasque Facial Sheet, $8; at Ulta

SHISEIDO Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Eye Mask, $17.50; at Nordstrom

Karuna Hydrating+ Face Sheet Mask, $8; at Ulta

boscia Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Hydrogel Mask, $8; at Sephora

TonyMoly I'm Real Red Wine Mask Sheet, $4; at Tony Moly

Erborian Ginseng Shot Mask, $7.50; at Sephora

Skinfood Egg White Pack Peel-off Pack, $6.58; at Amazon

Talika Bio-Enzymes Hydrating Mask, $12; at Nordstrom

TonyMoly Intense Care Snail Hydro-Gel Mask, $9; at Sephora

Whamsia Organic Sea Kelp Sheet Mask, $14; at Glow Recipe

