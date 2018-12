Lip Color Shown: Chanel Rouge Coco 450

So here’s the thing with olive skin tones and pink. It’s a tricky color to pull off. Depending on the shade you choose, things can contrast in a strange way. For the timid, a sheer pink is a good place to start, as sheers are always a safe bet. Top with a gloss or blend your chosen pink lipstick over a lip balm to give it an even more sheer finish.