The Prettiest Sheer Lip Stains for a Light Summer Look

All we want in the summer (besides a few poolside vacations) is to wear the least makeup possible while still looking amazing. Nights out and special occasions still call for the bold lipsticks and sultry eye makeup, but in the daytime we just want to throw on some SPF and a bit of makeup and call it a day. Enter lip stains, or the best way to get sheer, melt-proof color in the summer on your lips and cheeks. Use the stain in both spots for a light look that takes less than five minutes. Below are five lip stain looks we absolutely love, along with product recommendations to get the looks at home!

For this gorgeous look, match your lip stain to your cream blush color (or just make things really easy by using the lip stain on your cheeks, too!). The rose-berry color of this stain gives your lips the pop of life they need in the summer. Try Tarte LipSurgence Lip Tint in Enchanted to nail this look at home.

MORE: The Best Lightweight Foundations for Summer

A subtle citrusy-pink color on the lips can give you the illusion of being bronzed by the sun (without any of the harmful rays). When you’re going for a more full-on face at night, add a bit of shimmering bronze eyeshadow to really pull the look together. For this lip color, mix the Sephora Collection Glossy Lip Pencils in Pink and Orange.

Pastel pink lips are the ultimate feminine accessory, and they pair almost too well with a face full of nothing but mascara. Finish this makeup with a ballerina bun and you’re set for a scorching summer day minus any melted makeup or frizz. Go with Benefit Cosmetics Lollitint, the light pink equivalent of the cult classic Benetint.

MORE: Product Testing: Our Picks for the Best Lip Stains

This reddish tint is the beginner’s way to get into red lipstick, or the sheer way to wear the look during the summer. Whether you pair it with a bit of eye makeup or keep the rest of your face au naturel, this lip stain is one for every girl’s makeup bag. Get your hands on Revlon’s ColorStay Moisture Stain in New York Scene for this lip color.

MORE: How to Get Makeup Stains Out of Clothes

The universally flattering lip color, this light berry color works to give you that “your lips, but better” look every time. Plus, swipe the same color onto your cheeks and you’re ready to go. Your best bet for this color is Josie Maran’s Magic Marker Lip & Cheek Stain in Waltz.

Images via Imaxtree