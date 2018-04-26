20 Under-$20 Sheer-Coverage Liquid Foundations for Spring

Although the remnants of winter are still being felt, we take solace in the fact that warm weather is on the *very* near horizon. And with a change in temperature comes the need to switch up our coverage plans. Although we don’t completely swear off fuller formulas this time of year, we do look for ones that at least feel lightweight and leave room for building whatever coverage we’re in the mood for.

Oh, and the ones with a small price tag are just icing on the cake. Although we wish all of these under-$20 brands carried expansive ranges, we think breathable liquid color is a great place to start. Take your pick.