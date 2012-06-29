The One Thing: A Sheer Buildable Lipstick

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

Lipstick is a classic that all girls love, especially now. Bright, classic red, and even dark colored lips are all over the red carpets and runways. I know that I see it and think that I could totally pull off a bright pink lipstick. However, it is still sort of intimidating. I just bought my first red lipstick and am still worried about it being “too much” when I go out. That is the only problem with a bright lipstick; it can be a bit scary to try.

Giorgio Armani came up with a solution to this problem. The Rouge D’Armani Sheer Lipstick is the perfect first step into the world of lip colors. This sheer buildable lipstick allows you to choose how much color you really want. There are four color families: orange, pink, purple, and red, with three shades under each color; making it easy for anyone to find the perfect shade for their skin tone. The gorgeous sheer colors also have the staying power of lipstick while not being sticky. Although it is more expensive than most lipstick, I will explain why it is worth the price.

What makes it different:

While it still comes in a simple black case like most lipstick do, the lid is magnetic so that you don’t have to worry about it coming off in your purse and marking up everything.

It is actually a mix between a balm and a lipstick! It has the moisturizing qualities of a balm and is not too heavy, at the same time it will give you just as much color as you need.

The sheer lipstick contains a cutting edge color formulation process called the Color Shine Moisture Polymer. This means that it is able to retain twice it’s volume of water and enhance shine while still locking in moisture for more than eight hours.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Every girl should own one lipstick and this moisturizing and sheer one is the perfect intro to playing with colorful lips. It can be worn day or night; use just one coat for a touch of color during the day and at night layer on for a bold, bright lip. Not only will you look great, but your lips will be in better condition after wearing it!

(Giorgio Armani Rouge D’Armani Sheer Lipstick, $30, Giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com)