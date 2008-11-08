In anticipation of the election, Sunny Jenkins from HL Group (the blondie on the left) and Lisa Lavora from Cole Haan (on the right) and I decided to throw an election party so that our friends could celebrate the momentous occasion together. Amongst all of the catching up with friends and “yes we can’s”, I couldn’t help but notice Sunny’s absolutely gorgeous new look. Her hair was now shorter, in an uber chic blond bob, and she was wearing the most flattering, eye-catching shade of red lipstick.

The next day, whilst reflecting on our party-planning ingenuity and rehashing the night’s success, I asked her to divulge the story behind her transformation. She bashfully admitted that while she wishes she could say she goes someplace fabulous like Fekkai, she actually frequents Shear D’Art, a tiny salon on the Upper East Side. Sunny credits Britney Kulla as the genius behind her sunshine highlights and says that she’s never left not loving her cut. And the red lip color isn’t actually something new; it’s her timeless secret weapon: Nars lipgloss in Scandal.

Britney

Shear D’Art

1242 Lexington Ave between 83rd and 84th

New York

(212) 988-8889