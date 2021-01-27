I Tried Shea Moisture’s New Wig & Weave Line—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

As obsessive as it may sound, one of my favorite pastimes is scrolling through my Instagram feed and basting in the sheer amazement of wig applications. There’s something so satisfying about watching a wig go from packaging to seamless application that leaves you wondering if it’s really a wig—or if it’s magic. Over the years, innovative products and tools have launched to help wig wearers apply and style wigs at home. The newest contender to enter the wig and weave haircare arena is Shea Moisture’s Wig & Weave Collection for human and synthetic hair. The line gives wig enthusiasts gentle yet effective options to style, install and care for wigs at home without compromising the health of their hair, scalp, or wallet.

While reaching for your everyday hair products to care for your wigs may seem like the easiest thing to do, these products tend to cause build-up in hair extensions, which may require you to wash your wigs more frequently, shortening the life span in the process. Products designed especially for wigs help you care for them without compromising the fibers, whether the wig is human hair or synthetic.

You’re probably most familiar with Shea Moisture’s wide range of products catering to natural hair, particularly for curly and coily hair types. Now your beloved units and extensions have a range of products to call their own. Contrary to popular belief, hair extensions need lots of love and attention to look great. With this new line, Shea Moisture is helping folks keep their wigs in tip-top shape for their best looks ever.

I tried Shea Moisture’s new Wig & Weave collection on my wig at home and here are my super-honest thoughts about all seven products.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wig & Weave Residue Remover Shampoo

The wrong shampoo can compromise a good wig in an instant. I’m happy to report that unlike some shampoos I’ve tried on my wigs in this past, this one got my wig clean without leaving the hair feeling dry or brittle. It did wonders for getting rid of residue that built up in the lace from customizing it with makeup, glue and styling products from previous installs. Instead of massaging the wig with shampoo to get rid of build-up, I prefer to use the ‘bubble bath’ method, dunking the wig in a bath in the sink or bucket with diluted shampoo. This method does an amazing job of cleaning extensions without tangling them in the process.

Wig & Weave 2-in-1 Conditioner and Detangler

When I condition my wigs, I also use the bubble bath method and allow my wig to sit in the diluted conditioner for up to 30 minutes. I was reluctant to try this conditioner/detangler combo because it’s merely a spray, but the proof is in the pudding. This concoction effortlessly detangled my wig, especially on the lace, which is more prone to knots and breakage. After using it, my wig was soft and defined without a tangle in sight.

Wig & Weave Scalp Soother

I had a small area on my scalp that was itchy before my wig application. I applied a few drops of this oil onto my scalp, put on my wig, and tied it down with my scarf and it was already relieved. If you have an itchy scalp from time to time, this may be a good solution to soothe your scalp in a matter of minutes. On the other hand, if you suffer from a chronically dry or irritated scalp, you may want to seek expert advice as this may not be an appropriate long-term solution.

Wig & Weave Flyaway and Wrap Mousse

Mousse is another one of those products that I often give a side-eye. While I love the definition that a good hair mousse can offer, I’m always nervous that it will leave my hair feeling dry and crunchy. Though I somewhat felt my hair harden from the mousse, it combated flyaways, too. My recommendation is to apply the mousse while your hair is wet to avoid using too much product.

Wig & Weave Oil Shine Spray

I’m usually skeptical of using oil-based products on my wigs, however, this shine spray may be an exception. It’s lightweight and doesn’t leave the hair weighed down. Instead, it adds a healthy shine. While it’s suggested to spray the product directly onto the hair, I prefer to spray it into my hands and gently massage it through my hair. This keeps you from applying too much by mistake.

Wig & Weave Bonding Glue

The first thing that you’ll notice about this Bonding Glue is that it feels nothing like glue at all. It has a somewhat slimy texture like a defining hair gel without that tackiness you’d expect. The label suggests applying the adhesive in thin layers and blow-drying on cool between applications to make the glue tacky. This didn’t work well for me. Not only did the bond take forever to get sticky, but my wig didn’t stick at all. I gave it another shot, but this time I applied a thin layer of adhesive, put on my wig, and tied down my hair with a scarf. This helped my wig adhere. Though it’s not as strong as other adhesives I’ve used, it’s a good option for someone who plans to remove their wig by the end of the day.

Wig & Weave Bond Release Spray

This alcohol-free spray got rid of the glue residue left on my wig, forehead and edges. I sprayed it onto a cotton pad and massaged where needed. In addition to removing the glue, it left my edges feeling incredibly soft.