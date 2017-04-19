You Have to See Shay Mitchell’s Smokey Eye Hack to Look More Awake

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Shay Mitchell has an eye shadow hack for looking more awake. [Teen Vogue]

Irina Shayk gave birth in March and looks like this less than two months later. [Elle]

Cara Delevingne’s Rimmel mascara ad just got banned in the UK for being misleading. [Fashionista]

Apple is releasing three new iPhones this summer to celebrate the phone’s 10th anniversary. [Cosmo]

Your birth control could totally be making you crazy. [The Cut]

Julia Roberts is People’s World’s Most Beautiful Person for 2017. [People]

Why is it so hard not to shop? An investigation. [Racked]