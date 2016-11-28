StyleCaster
Shay Mitchell Just Launched 7 Smashbox Eyeshadow Palettes

Photo: Getty Images

Slay Mitchell—oh, sorry, Shay Mitchell—has been busy these past few months, wrapping up a little show called Pretty Little Liars, getting matching finger tattoos with her castmates, and, as we found out this weekend, making your wildest makeup dreams come true by partnering with Smashbox Cosmetics to create seven, yes SEVEN, insanely pretty eyeshadow palettes.

“I’ve always loved makeup,” said Mitchell in an interview with PeopleStyle “For me, when I get to play around with it, especially eye shadows, I play a different character.” Mitchell also notes that she’s “always been a fan [of Smashbox], so it was really a perfect fit.”

15253128 224918761247003 5070226558128488448 n Shay Mitchell Just Launched 7 Smashbox Eyeshadow Palettes

Credit: Instagram | @shaymitchell

Each eyeshadow palette in the Cover Shot collection includes six super-pigmented eyeshadows and two base shades, all of which range from incredibly bright rainbow hues, warm burgundy tones, jewel-toned shadows, and shimmery and matte nudes for all skin-tones. Basically, it’s impossible not to find a palette that matches your complexion and personality. And at only $29 each, you can buy a few without totally destroying your holiday budget.

The palettes have a limited release today and tomorrow on Sephora, then will be officially available again on December 15th. Scroll down to see the palettes in all of their pigmented glory, then head over to Sephora to buy yours before they sell out.

 

14482329 1782717535328854 1890157039011758080 n Shay Mitchell Just Launched 7 Smashbox Eyeshadow Palettes

Credit: Instagram | @smashboxcosmetics

15258998 1697725740556564 7598219144340701184 n Shay Mitchell Just Launched 7 Smashbox Eyeshadow Palettes

Credit: Instagram | @smashboxcosmetics

15043761 1309087955842207 558353410701656064 n Shay Mitchell Just Launched 7 Smashbox Eyeshadow Palettes

Credit: Instagram | @smashboxcosmetics

