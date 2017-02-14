Shay Mitchell’s Robe Twist Braid Is Actually Insane

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

You have to see Shay Mitchell’s insane rope-ponytail if only because it probably weights one million pounds. [Instagram]

Jennifer Aniston wears a bikini, proves she’s still really hot. [Us Weekly]

A case for un-friending your ex on Facebook. [Refinery29]

American Girl will be releasing an American Boy doll this year. [Mic]

Take a peek at the coolest nail looks at NYFW. [Elle]

These six hobbies are proven to reduce anxiety so brb signing up for painting class. [Bustle]

Fashionista’s Alyssa Vingan Klein spoke with Hot Felon backstage at NYFW after evading two large body guards and the resulting interview is hilariously fantastic. [Fashionista]

The craziest stories on Reddit’s relationship thread will probably consume the next hour or so of your life. [The Cut]