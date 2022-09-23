If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve seen Shay Mitchell rock numerous wigs on TV in Pretty Little Liars and on social red carpet occasions. But for the most part, the star keeps her straight, dark hair pretty much the same in a classically pretty style. But today? We’re drooling over Mitchell’s red hair she debuted at Milan Fashion Week. Casual!

Mitchell attended the Fendi Collection Women’s Spring Summer 2023 show in a yellow Fendi ‘fit and black pumps. Her hair was a big surprise: it’s red! And not any red but a rich auburn that just screams fall. You’d think the star hit up some fancy Los Angeles salon for a day of prep pre-show, right? Not in this case! She decided on the color last minute and enlisted the help of her colorist Jesus Guerrero right in her kitchen. Like, literally at her kitchen sink.

“You guys voted…And thank you to the one and only @jesushair for going along with my extremely last minute desire to dye my hair after a full days shoot,” she wrote on Instagram. Mitchell had given her fans the choice between blonde and red on Instagram stories and the latter won out.

You can see Mitchell is quite literally laying across her kitchen counter with her head in her kitchen sink. But the results are gorgeous so hats off to Guerrero.

Red is one of the most popular hair colors for fall. Take one look through TikTok and you’ll see folks trying shades of strawberry, auburn and golden mahogany. If you’ve been wanting to try the hue but aren’t ready to go permanent, there are great color-depositing conditioners that will give you the look just for a week or two. Plus, semi-permanent dyes in red shades don’t last very long — for better or for worse.

We especially like Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color Full Coverage in Valentine ($17 at Ulta Beauty), Good Dye Young Semi Permanent Hair Dye in Burgandy ($18 at Amazon ) and Mydentity MyRefresh Color Depositing Conditioner in Crimson Spell ($24 at Ulta Beauty).