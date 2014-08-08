Best of the Week: Shay Mitchell’s Orange Lip, Nina Dobrev’s Loose Curls and More

It was a quiet week on the red carpet with no major award shows, but there were a few movie premieres and radio show appearances, so we were able to see our favorite celebrities enjoying the summer (and looking great while doing it). Shay Mitchell showed off her favorite summer beauty trends while supporting her co-worker and good friend Lucy Hale at her show.

Other A-listers such as Nina Dobrev and Megan Fox savored the rest of summer beauty with their hair in loose waves when visiting SiruisXM Studios. There’s no denying the beauty looks this summer have been one for the books. Above, we pulled together eight beautiful summer looks worn by Hollywood’s finest. Take a look through and let us know your favorite look in the comments below!

