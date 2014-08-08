Best of the Week: Shay Mitchell’s Orange Lip, Nina Dobrev’s Loose Curls and More

It was a quiet week on the red carpet with no major award shows, but there were a few movie premieres and radio show appearances, so we were able to see our favorite celebrities enjoying the summer (and looking great while doing it). Shay Mitchell showed off her favorite summer beauty trends while supporting her co-worker and good friend Lucy Hale at her show.
Other A-listers such as Nina Dobrev and Megan Fox savored the rest of summer beauty with their hair in loose waves when visiting SiruisXM Studios. There’s no denying the beauty looks this summer have been one for the books. Above, we pulled together eight beautiful summer looks worn by Hollywood’s finest. Take a look through and let us know your favorite look in the comments below!
Shay Mitchell wore the color of the summer, orange, on her lips and her hair in volumized curls.
Photo:
Jason Merritt
Taylor Schilling was all smiles in a light purple shadow to match her purple dress.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Megan Fox looked stunning as always with her shiny loose waves styled in a middle part.
Photo:
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Jordana Brewster wore a brown shadow swept over her lids and a natural lip for the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' screening.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Nina Dobrev looked stunning in curls and a rosy lip while visiting SiriusXM Studios in New York.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Actress Ali Larter attended the 'Legends' Series Premiere with a dramatic eye and loose waves.
Photo:
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Hannah Tointon accentuated her large eyes with thick top liner and a grey shimmer shadow.
Photo:
Ben Pruchnie/FilmMagic
Charlotte Le Bon attended the 'The Hundred-Foot Journey' premiere with a deep side part and beautiful pink lipstick.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images