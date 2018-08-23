Shay Mitchell Debuted New Caramel Brown Hair for Fall

Shay Mitchell is having a big week. After attending the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, the 31-year-old actor was courted in a now-viral Instagram comment by Chris Brown. “shooting my shot,” Brown commented on a red-carpet picture of Mitchell in an orange-and-white dress. But is Mitchell paying attention? Nah. She’s too busy with her new hair.

The Pretty Little Liars star surprised fans on Thursday when she debuted a fresh head of caramel brown hair. In a video on her Instagram story, Mitchell showed off her lighter hair color, which she wore in a big, bombshell curls—a huge departure from her signature sleek raven-colored tresses. “New hair who dis?” Mitchell captioned the video.

Of course, wise fans will know that Mitchell’s caramel brown hair isn’t a permanent dye job. Judging from her other Instagram stories, it appears that the actor is in Poland shooting a mystery project, which could be her Lifetime show, You, or a completely different venture.

Though we’re sad to see that Mitchell’s brown hair is a wig, we’re excited to see it on the big screen—whenever that’s happening.