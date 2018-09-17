Prepare to Be Obsessed with Shay Mitchell’s Multicolored Cat-Eye

With the Primetime Emmy Awards just hours away, our inner fashion and beauty critics are ripping at the seams with excitement (and plenty of shade). The best part of award season madness is the opportunity to flex our commentary skills during the pre-award show scene. And as expected, there’s plenty to talk about.

Between all of the parties hosted by major magazines and TV networks, we’ve zeroed in on a few key looks, including that of Shay Mitchell, who rarely, if ever, disappoints in the makeup department. On Saturday, the Pretty Little Liars star stepped out for Entertainment Weekly’s party and stunned in a velvet, forest green pant suit, accented by an equally head-turning makeup moment.

At first glance, it looks like she opted for a swipe of green eyeliner on each lower lash line. But once you give it a closer look, you’ll see that the tail end of each line is meshed with a black line on the upper lash line, which creates the two-toned cat eye we never knew we needed. Kudos to makeup artist Ashley Holm, who created this updated look on a classic liner style and made us want to gather more earth-toned inspo for the coming months.

If Mitchell plans on attending the Emmys tonight, we’ll definitely be bookmarking whatever she does next.