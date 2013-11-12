How to Get a Faux Bob, Shay Mitchell Style

When Shay Mitchell posted the above Instagram, the beauty world went into a frenzy thinking that the “Pretty Little Liars” star chopped off her long locks. Because she looks phenomenal, we wanted to know the details, and after talking with her hairstylist Daven, we learned that he actually styled her hair into a faux bob. If you’re dying to get a long bob haircut but you’re not ready to say goodbye to your long hair just yet, read on to learn how Daven styled Shay’s hair into a faux bob!

“I gave Shay a faux bob and tucked the ends of her long hair under to give the illusion of a bob look,” Daven told us. Begin by curling sections of hair with a 3/4 inch barrel curling iron, leaving the ends straight for an undone feel. Curl sections away from the face and allow them to cool before raking them with your fingers to add separation to the style. Start taking large sections and create pin curls with them on the underside of the nape of your neck. Allow the shorter ends to hang out to create the faux bob look at whatever length you want. Secure sections into place with bobby pins and spray hair into place to hold the style!