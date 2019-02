It seems stars actually might be just like us—at least when it comes to makeup. Take Shay Mitchell for example. She showed up to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Sunday night looking like a vision in a sheer green Labourjoisie gown. Her makeup, by Kardashian-Jenner favorite Ariel Tejada, complemented the look perfectly. Tejada gave Mitchell brown smoky eyes and classic nude lips, plus gorgeous bronzed skin. And yesterday, Mitchell spilled the secret to how her skin tone is so perfectly even and it’s something you probably do as well: color correcting.

“I’d like to thank the academy of hair and makeup professionals 👏🏽- ⚠️ next slide might scare you,” she wrote on Instagram. Flip to the second slide and you see Mitchell with orange concealer under her eyes, on her upper lip, around her mouth, and chin. “Is this the look? Whoa,” she jokes, adding with a wink: “It’s just color correcting.” Of course she still looks great, but it’s a refreshingly honest look at what it takes to get ready—even if you’re Peach Salinger. Fans love Mitchell even more for the post. One woman summed it up perfectly, writing: “Thanks for sharing. It is important for people to realise[SIC] celebrities are humans too and we are all not perfect.”

If you’re a fan of the magic of color correcting, you know what orange makeup can do. It works wonders on concealing dark under-eye circles on olive skin, as well as hiding freckles and hyperpigmentation. This is most likely what Tejada used it for on Mitchell. Once blended and foundation is applied, it’s like the dark spots don’t exist anymore. If you have a deeper skin tone than Mitchell, look for more burnt coral shades and darker oranges to counteract blue-hued marks and discoloration. A too-light peach could make the skin appear grey and ashy.

Could this be the beginning of celebrities showing the power of makeup? We sure hope so. It’s not meant to shame anyone or make women feel bad about their “flaws.” But social media so often only shows an airbrushed, perfected view of beauty and it’s important to remember that we don’t all wake up like this.