Best of the Week: Emma Watson and Shay Mitchell Go For Bold Lips, More

This week we saw a lot of new spring trends popping up on the faces and hair of Hollywood starlets. From the two-toned eye makeup on Zoe Kravitz, to the metal hair accessories on Emma Watson, it’s clear that the lovely ladies aren’t afraid to change up their looks. We have a feeling there will be some even edgier looks in weeks ahead and we can’t wait to see.
To find more celebrity hairstyle inspiration and some marvelous makeup, take a peek through the slideshow above. Let us know in the comments below which look is your favorite and which new trend you’re dying to try this spring.
More From Beauty High:
Beauty Recipe: Side-Swept Curls
12 Problems Only Girls With Natural Hair Understand
8 Tricks to Make Your Face Appear Slimmer in Photos
At the premiere of "Noah," Emma Watson stunned with hair swept to one side and deep berry lips. Half of her hair was pinned back with large bronze clips, solidifying the fact that hair accessories are back.
Photo:
Fotonoticias/FilmMagic
We cannot wait to recreate the two-toned eye makeup Zoe Kravitz rocked at the "Divergent" premiere. Yes, okay, we are not the daughter of a rockstar, but we are still hoping to pull it off.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Shailene Woodley likes to keep her hair and makeup simple, and with a gorgeous face like hers, less is usually more. So when she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of "Divergent" with polished hair and softly rimmed eyes, she was nothing short of perfect and poised.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
With electric purple lips and a gorgeous summer glow, it is clear from her hair and makeup that Shay Mitchell is ready for tan lines and sunshine.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
A tousled long bob on Sophia Bush perfectly frames her milky white skin, just bitten lips, and shimmering gold lids.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
It's all about the lips and the locks for the stunning Scarlett Johansson. At the premiere of "Captain America" in London, her hair was glamorous and her pout was as red as her name.
Photo:
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Camilla Belle attended the H&M Conscious Collection Dinner looking like a modern day Cleopatra with smudged out liner extended out to her seriously fierce eyebrows.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Emma Stone went back to her red roots and was all smiles while promoting her film, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," down under.
Photo:
Caroline McCredie/Getty Images
A perky pony and smoldering eyes made Kate Mara stand out from the crowd at the H&M dinner this week. Her sparkling statement earring may have helped a bit as well.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Next time you sport a sophisticated ponytail, try leaving some volume at the crown and add some texture to your mane like Lea Michele did here. It's the perfect 'do you can wear walking your dog or walking the red carpet.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic