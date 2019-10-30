Wheels Up—Shay Mitchell Launched the Cutest Travel Accessories Line With Ulta

It’s been a year since Shay Mitchell surprised her fans by launching a travel accessories brand. Now the new mom is rolling out (pun attended) Béis at Ulta this month. The retailer will carry six select items from Mitchell’s line, all the things you need to keep your beauty products organized while traveling. “Launching Béis at Ulta Beauty is a dream come true,” Mitchell said in a statement.

“I’ve spent so much time over the years shopping the store as a consumer, and I never dreamed that one day, I would have a brand that would be at the leading beauty retailer,” she continued. “Many of the Béis products have been designed based on my personal experiences. Finding an organized way to travel with all my beauty essentials has always been a struggle, so I designed a line of beauty organizational products that can go anywhere with you, look chic and be affordable.”

Not only are these goodies helpful while traveling—especially clutch during the holidays—but they look great, too. Shop the Ulta drop, below.

The Seatback Organizer in Beige

Hold everything you need in the back of a plane seat or in the car and when you’re ready to go, just throw it in your bag.

$34 at Ulta

Black Travel Set

Get a passport holder/mini wallet, luggage tag and a chic clear pouch. Also available in beige.

$38 at Ulta

The Dopp Kit in Beige

This spill-proof bag has a special pocket for keeping your toothbrush clean. It also comes in black.

$48 at Ulta

The Cosmetics Case in Pink

This holiday-ready metallic case features a removable brush holder with hidden magnets, tons of zippers and closures, and a pocket with removable mirror. It also comes in beige and black.

$58 at Ulta

The Mesh Pouch Trio Black

These handy pouches have d-rings so you can attach them to any Béis bag. They also come in beige.

$24 at Ulta

On the Go Essentials Kit

With a mini removable mirror, this double-sided cosmetics case makes touch-ups a breeze. Available in black and beige.

$48 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.