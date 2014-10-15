Beauty Buzz: Shay Mitchell Spills Her Beauty Secret, Solve Your Beauty Problems, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Solve all of your annoying beauty problems, ASAP. [Teen Vogue]

2. Not sure what to eat before and after you workout? Here’s a complete guide. [Daily Makeover]

3. Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell dishes on her new lifestyle blog and why she loves coconut oil so much. [People StyleWatch]

4. Searching for a liquid foundation that’s light but just a touch heavier than your tinted moisturizer? Don’t worry, these will do the job. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Suki Waterhouse has been announced as the muse behind Burberry’s brand new makeup line. [The Cut]