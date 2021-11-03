Shay Mitchell Uses Face Masks Down to Her Boobs in Her Extra 58-Step Beauty Routine

If you follow actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell on any social media platform, you know she doesn’t do anything small. Her dedication to TikTok is impressive on its own. Even Mitchell’s beauty routine is a bit extra. In a new Vogue Beauty Secrets video, she shows her 58-step (!!!) routine, which includes many, many, many masks. I thought Madelaine Petsch’s 38-step one was the longest! Shay Mitchell really said, hold my purse.

Mitchell uses a lot of my favorite skincare throughout the routine. She starts off with Shani Darden Skin Care Cleansing Serum ($38 at Net-a-Porter), which is great for sensitive skin. “This cleanser is super gentle,” Mitchell says. “It’s like the perfect sort of balance for my skin.” Then, she quickly goes into applying six sheet masks on her face, chest and breasts. “Now, you’re gonna see quite a few masks and the reason why I like them is just because I feel like they’re very hydrating,” she continues. “I put them on, I don’t have to think about it. I love the drama of it. I think I look funny. I like to scare people when I’m traveling, especially, or when I’m just at home.”

Yes, we love the drama, too.

She starts with the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels with Extensin and Peptides ($36 at Amazon). Then, she adds on the Patchology Lip Renewal FlashPatch 5-Minute Hydrogels ($15 at Ulta), but takes them off after a few minutes so she can keep talking. Next comes the 111SKIN Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask ($135 at Nordstrom). She doesn’t like to waste a drop of the luxe formula so she applies the leftover onto her neck and chest.

Oh, she doesn’t stop there. Next comes the Avajar Perfect V-Lifting Premium Mask ($34.20 at Amazon). To finish her face, she puts the Honest Reusable Magic Silicone Sheet Mask ($14.99 at Target) on top to keep it all tight and tucked in, and rubs Nurse Jamie Uplift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller ($69 at Amazon) to smooth it all together.

Her final mask is for the delicate skin on her chest area: Booby Tape 24K Gold Breast Masks ($27 at Booby Tape). “Your boobs need love too, you know?” she says. “Especially if you’re going on an event and you have a low-cut dress.” Amen.

Watch the rest of her routine above, including an easy glam featuring both high-end and drugstore makeup.