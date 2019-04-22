For Perfect Skin, Shawn Mendes Recommends Doing This Instead of Cleansing

Even though sometimes it’s a struggle to get up and wash your face when you’re just so tired, it feels amazing to have fresh clean skin free of the day’s dirt and grime. But not everyone feels that way. In a new interview, Shawn Mendes revealed his skincare routine and, well, I’m shook. He told fans he doesn’t wash his face, and instead…he meditates.

“Your skin always looks perfect, what’s your skincare routine?” a fan asked during a Q&A, Buzzfeed reports. That’s when the 20-year-old heartthrob dropped a bomb. “I’m not lying when I tell you guys that I don’t wash my face! I meditate a lot. I think skin is very based on how you’re feeling. You could rub dirt on your face & if you’re happy, you won’t break out!” he said.

I’m just going to let that sink in for a second. Yes, Mendes actually said that being happy can give you clear skin. I think it goes without saying but I’m going to say it anyway: you can’t will your skin to be clear with a good mood. Sure, there’s some kind of mind-body connection but if meditating actually worked in this way, millions of people wouldn’t struggle with emotionally crippling acne.

When I first heard Mendes say this, I chalked it up to him being 20 years old and being #blessed with great skin. Hey, I didn’t really start breaking out until my 30s. But some fans are calling BS, saying of course he has some kind of skincare routine. He’s even posted selfies wearing sheet masks.

It’s probable Mendes was just put on the spot and said the first thing that popped into his head. But it’s also possible he just falls asleep after a long sweaty day of performing. Hey, Shawn, can I recommend at least a face wipe?