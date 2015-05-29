Beauty Buzz: Learn How to Shave Your Head à la Charlize Theron, Lasers For Darker Skin, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lasers are finally being developed for women with darker skin tones – it’s about damn time. [The Cut]

2. It wouldn’t be beauty buzz without a buzzer—watch this beauty writer shave her head a la Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. [xoVain]

3. Are you a Bronde or a Blondette? Here’s the next hair color trend to further confuse you. [The Cut]

4. Another 100 Years of Beauty is live—this time it’s 100 years of Indian beauty. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Are you ready to know what the BEST drugstore liquid liner is? Are you?? Well here it is… [Daily Makeover]