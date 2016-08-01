Sharon Stone’s 58-Year-Old Bikini Body is the Definition of #Goals

Summer’s a constant battle between needing to bare all of your skin and feeling the impulse to cover it up. Especially as Instagram turns into a gallery of bikini selfies courtesy of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and other celebs who probably spend more time at the gym in a week than we would in an average month. However, today it’s not some 20-year-old supermodel on the ‘gram inspiring your summer health kick, but 58-year-old actress Sharon Stone.

Stone shared a photo of herself wearing a black and white printed triangle bikini while swimming in a pool with her 131,000 Instagram followers yesterday and hell, we’re impressed. She’s two years shy of hitting 60, and seems to be in better shape than most of the 20-somethings you’ll see sun-baking at the gym pool on the weekends—just look at those abs. Damn, Sharon, what’s your secret?