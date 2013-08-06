Shark Week Nail Designs: 10 Manicures to Help Celebrate

Discovery Channel coming up with Shark Week was an epic decision, much like Urban Decay creating the Naked palette and Essie introducing Ballet Slippers into our lives. Over the years, Shark Week has achieved cult status, inspiring countdowns, viewing parties and a slew of merchandise viewers could proudly wear to let everyone in the world know they’d be tuning in.

While we’re no different than the droves of people who anxiously anticipate Shark Week’s debut each year, there is one thing we tend to pay more attention to than most: Shark Week nail art. Whether the nail designs are sharks, algae, fish or anything else related to our favorite week of the year, we love them all. Here, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite Shark Week manicures. Take a look at the impressive artwork above and tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!

