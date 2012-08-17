Shark Week Nail Art; Emma Watson Covers T Magazine

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Shark Week isn’t just taking over our TV sets, but it’s also taking over our nails too. (Girls in the Beauty Dept.)

The West Nile virus has been getting a lot of buzz (see what we did there?) on the news lately, and scientists are saying that mosquitoes may be drawn to perfume — which could actually be a great way to trap them. (Allure)

Taylor Swift can’t just settle with a hit single, she’s also making the news with her second fragrance, Wonderstruck Enchanted, and a fairytale ad to go with it. (People StyleWatch)

After all of the complaints about Gabby Douglas’ hair, she has found someone to help her calm down the masses, Ted Gibson. Personally, we didn’t really think it was necessary. (The Cut)

Emma Watson graces the cover of T, The New York Times’ Style Mag chatting her latest film and life after Potter. (T Magazine)