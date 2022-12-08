Shania Twain Dyed Her Hair Pink for the People’s Choice Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When Shania Twain hit the carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards Tuesday night, all eyes were on her. The country singer slayed in a sheer Rodarte ‘fit featuring an animal print bandeau paired with a matching long, hooded scarf, letting her new pink hair peep through. The whole look was a throwback to her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” days.

We finally got a look at her pink hair in all its glory when Twain performed her new single “Waking While Dreaming” and accepted the Music Icon award. Her heartfelt acceptance speech ensured there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience.

“Am I dreaming? I really am, I think,” she said to start. “Thank you so much for presenting me with this award and for highlighting my work as having a significant impact. I’m not sure if that’s the right thing to say, but that’s always my wish: to inspire people with my music. I always miss my mother right now at these moments in life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But my fans, my friends, my team – you are the ones who really fill that space. Not my mother’s space, but you’re here with me and you’re celebrating, we’re celebrating together, and you’ve made me feel loved and special my whole working life. And I will always be grateful for that, thank you.”

She also got into her role as a fashion icon. “I just went to my closet and picked out whatever I had, or went to a department store and picked out the budget things, because I didn’t have a big budget,” she said. “With that, a sharp pair of scissors and a big imagination, i just cut and pulled and chopped … and hoped for the best.” Well, we said she nailed it each and every time — hair included.