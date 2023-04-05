Shani Darden’s Hydration Peptide Cream, Reviewed & Tested

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Although there are the obvious skin types — dry, oily, combination — most of us fall somewhere in between. That can make finding the right skincare a challenge. For example, I’m mostly dry but I get hormonal breakouts around my chin and jaw so many heavy moisturizers are out of the question. Enter Shani Darden Hydration Peptide Cream. The celebrity esthetician created a formula hydrating enough for dry skin but without any breakout-causing ingredients. It seems you can have it all.

Those with oily, combo or acne-prone skin know how great Shani Darden’s Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer ($48 at Sephora) is. But those with dry skin have been asking for something a little richer that still won’t clog your pores. Is it even possible? Yes! The peptides in Hydration Peptide Cream work to support healthy collagen and elasticity and even have some firming and plumping properties. There’s also Hydrosella (an organic extract of Wild Rosella) for up to 72 hours of hydration and squalane to lock in moisture and help protect the skin’s barrier.

Niacinamide (vitamin B3) minimizes visible pores, smooths texture and evens tone, while ceramides strengthen and protect skin from external stressors such as pollution.

Just like Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer, Hydration Peptide Cream is oil-free and non-comedogenic. Darden knows the wrong moisturizer is often the cause of blackheads, breakouts, clogged pores and congestion. I know that’s the case for me and my skin.

The moisturizer already has a whopping five stars on Sephora’s website and Darden’s celebrity fans are sure to love it. We’re talking about Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more. Even Hailey Bieber uses Shani Darden’s Facial Sculpting Wand, saying in a recent video: “Now, this right here is a facial massaging tool that you turn on and it vibrates. It actually feels so nice.”

You can grab the wand and the new moisturizer now, both at Sephora.