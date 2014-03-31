Best Shampoos for Blonde Hair

Besides lightening up on the foundation and switching to bronzer instead of a blush, warmer weather means changing our hair color, too. For those of you who go lighter in the spring and darker in the fall, blonde hair is around the corner. Or, if you have natural blonde hair, the sun will likely start bringing out those natural highlights. However you get there, blonde hair means a whole different kind of hair care, and that starts with your shampoo.
Whether you’re platinum or golden, you should be using a blonde shampoo to keep your color vibrant — especially if you get it colored. Above, we’ve rounded up our favorite blonde shampoos that will keep your color from turning brassy, fading, and looking at all damaged so you can look your best!
Whether it's natural or color-treated, here are the shampoos that are best for blonde hair.
Get rid of residue and oil while protecting your blonde locks from turning brassy with this shampoo from Klorane.
Klorane Shampoo With Chamomile, $19.50, Birchbox.com
For those of you with platinum, almost white, hair, going for this purple shampoo will keep you from yellowing to a different color.
Clairol Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo, $8.49, SallyBeauty.com
Whether you have natural or color-treated blonde, Alterna's shampoo will keep it looking top notch.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Brightening Blonde Shampoo, $36, Sephora.com
Typically sold in salons, this platinum blonde shampoo from Paul Mitchell is good enough to be trusted by the professionals, and effective enough for you to use at home.
Paul Mitchell Platinum Blonde Shampoo, $13.76, Amazon.com
Keep your blonde from fading and protect it from the sun with Redken's Blonde Glam.
Redken Blonde Glam Shampoo, $16, Soap.com
Keep your blonde fresh between salon appointments with Serge Normant's shampoo, which deposits just a bit of color with each wash.
Serge Normant Meta Blonde Shampoo, $26, Barneys.com
Ladies with white blonde hair, pick up Phyto's shampoo to stop any yellowing or coarseness from happening.
Phyto Whitening Shampoo, $19, Drugstore.com