Best Shampoos for Blonde Hair

Besides lightening up on the foundation and switching to bronzer instead of a blush, warmer weather means changing our hair color, too. For those of you who go lighter in the spring and darker in the fall, blonde hair is around the corner. Or, if you have natural blonde hair, the sun will likely start bringing out those natural highlights. However you get there, blonde hair means a whole different kind of hair care, and that starts with your shampoo.

Whether you’re platinum or golden, you should be using a blonde shampoo to keep your color vibrant — especially if you get it colored. Above, we’ve rounded up our favorite blonde shampoos that will keep your color from turning brassy, fading, and looking at all damaged so you can look your best!

More From Beauty High:

Blonde Hair: 20 Ways to Care for Your Golden Locks

The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Went Blonde

Instagram Insta-Glam: Bleach Blonde Babes