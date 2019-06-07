3 Shampoos To Soften Stubborn Greys in Between Color Touch-Ups at The Salon

Scroll To See More Images

The silver-blonde — and even ash grey hair — color trend definitely peaked a couple of years ago, and while I still think it’s one of the coolest statement hair colors you can sport, it’s incredibly difficult and costly to maintain. Unfortunately, if you’ve noticed a few strands (or even patches) of grey hairs cropping up in sharp contrast to your chestnut, butter blonde, or copper locks, you know that a few silver “highlights,” you probably agree with me in that they’re simply not as cool as a fully-intentional, all-over silver mane. Look, I’m personally a fan of the natural grey head of hair that’s been gracefully grown-out and embraced, but if you’re like so many of us with a few subtle, yet oh-so-noticeable course grey hairs that simply won’t cooperate, you know that keeping these strays at bay in between color jobs is more than just a slight nuisance — it feels like a second job. Sure, no one else may notice them (allegedly), but when you’re standing in front of the mirror you do — and let’s be honest, it’s downright maddening.

Fortunately, if you’re not willing to do weekly DIY dye jobs in your bathroom to keep grey growth at bay (and we don’t blame you), there are a few color-correcting shampoos for grey hair coverage you can add to your hair care roundup to tone down the distinct contrast of stubborn grey strands. While these at-home solutions may just be a temporary fix, they’ll definitely help you push back your next appointment, so you can save money and time by not having to check in with your colorist a bi-monthly schedule. I mean, who has time for that level of upkeep these days?

1. ControlGX Grey Reducing Shampoo

Yes, this is technically a “men’s shampoo,” but really the effects are rather gender-less. This is a solid, grey-neutralizing shampoo with minimal color deposit for subtle results — male or female.

2. #NoYellow Purple Shampoo

For those who with blonde, dirty blonde or even light brown locks, this brass-busting violet shampoo will brighten grey strands and make them look like you just paid for platinum highlights — at least until you can get into see your colorist.

3. Celeb Luxury Colorwash

Whether you’re an icy blonde, rich chocolate brunette or cherry redhead (and everything in between) this color deposting shampoo is your best friend when it comes to concealing greys and pushing back costly color appointments.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.