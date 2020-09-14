Now You Can Match Your Face Mask to Your Fenty Beauty Foundation Shade and WHOA

We’re more than six months into the global pandemic and one thing is very obvious: we’ll be wearing face masks for a long time. You might as well make the best of it. Brands are popping up left and right, coming out with new and innovative cloth masks that help us protect each other and look chic at the same time. Some we’re obsessed with at the moment? Shami Oshun’s face masks that match Fenty Beauty foundation shades. The fashion-meets-tech designer is going viral right now for her nude face masks handmade in Los Angeles that come in 11 shades.

Oshun didn’t work with Fenty Beauty on this launch. It’s more that she used Fenty foundation shades as a guide for choosing the right mask for your skin tone. “This was not created for Fenty. This was created so people can find their best match for our mask!! Fenty is just our fav and what we get asked about,” she wrote on Twitter. It’s pretty genius because so many of us know our Fenty number. Oshun revealed on Twitter that she’s working on adding more shades, such as between 490 and 385. Even Jackie Aina jumped in asking for a deep brown for the “400 gang.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Each mask has two layers of cotton and filter pockets. They retail for $33 each and because of high demand, you’ll only be able to grab one at a time. Set your alarm for her next restock on September 12 at 9 a.m. PST.