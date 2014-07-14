The Secret Behind Shakira’s Effortless Waves

No matter how you felt about Germany taking the 2014 FIFA World Cup, we suspect that there’s one thing we can all agree upon: Shakira‘s Closing Ceremony performance was beyond. The multi-talented Colombian star gave her all as she performed “La La La (Brazil 2014),” and she sure looked great while doing it.

Lucky for us, her hairstylist for the event, Pantene Celebrity Stylist Kim Kimble, dished the products and techniques she used to create Shakira’s wavy, textured style.

Once she washed and blow dried the singer’s hair, Kim took a 1 1/2 inch flat iron and, as she began to straighten the hair, she twisted the iron a turn and a half to give a not-so-perfect “beachy, rock and roll wave.” She finished off Shakira’s look by blending the Pantene Pro-V Stylers All in One Styling Balm ($4.97, walmart.com) in her hands with Pantene Pro-V Smooth with Argan Oil Smooth Serum ($4.49, walgreens.com), running the cocktail lightly through strands to break up the hair and give it a piecey effect.

