Exactly How to Get Shailene Woodley’s Plum Lip From ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ Premiere

Shailene Woodley is becoming just as famous for her groundbreaking movie roles as her notoriously natural beauty routine. Considering she makes her own toothpaste and regularly does oil pulling, it’s no shock that for the premiere of her much-anticipated film, “The Fault in Our Stars,” the actress look was created using organic makeup from Physician’s Formula. Naturally, we needed to know the scoop on her simple yet chic makeup from the red carpet, so we turned to her makeup artist, Roxy.

“The simplicity of Shailene’s gorgeous yellow dress really inspired me to create a makeup look on her that fit the same vibe: fresh, simple and classic,” Roxy says. “Keeping Shailene’s skin dewy with a strong plum lip felt like the perfect accessory to her beautiful dress. Less is truly always more.” Roxy used Physician’s Formula Organic Wear CC Cream, blending from the center of her face out to the jaw line. Then, she swept bronzer over her cheekbones and temples for a natural glow, following this with highlighter on the bridge of the nose, the outer corners of her eyes, and the ‘C’ shape from above her brows to below her eye socket.

For the eye makeup, Roxy skipped eyeshadow and went straight for Tarte Skinny Smolder Eyes in Golden Tiger Eye, lining the top and bottom lash lines and blending with a sponge tip. To really make Shailene’s eyes pop, Roxy used Physician’s Formula Organic Wear CC Curl + Care Mascara. On her lips, Roxy used Tarte’s Glamazon Lipstick in Playful, applying with a finger to get a lived in, natural feel.