Shailene Woodley’s Beauty Wisdom: The Top 5 Quotes You Won’t Want to Miss

Shailene Woodley isn’t exactly new to Hollywood. The 22-year-old actress has been performing since she was five years old, and after the ABC Family Drama “Secret Life of the American Teenager,” she started nabbing roles that would catapult her to stardom. With “The Descendants” (co-starring George Clooney) under her belt, Woodley’s latest project, the first film in the “Divergent” trilogy, is set to hit theaters this week.

Besides her serious acting chops, Woodley’s become quite famous for her alternative lifestyle. It seems like with each interview, her holistic, Earth-centric lifestyle becomes more and more bizarre and, strangely enough, more and more endearing. We’re becoming all but obsessed with her, so naturally we pulled her best interview quotes regarding skin care, makeup, oil pulling and more, below.

“I love a natural way to heal. You can do something called ‘oil pulling’ where you swish coconut or sesame oil in your mouth when you wake up and spit it out. It’s amazing! It really makes your teeth whiter, because the plaque on your teeth is not water soluble, it’s fat-soluble. So the lipids have to dissolve in fats, which is why oil works in your mouth.” — Into the Gloss

“My whole life I’ve been so self-conscious about being skinny. And just recently I don’t care anymore. All insecurities are projected because of what you think others are saying about you, but they don’t really matter at all. My only real insecurities in high school were having such long legs and thick hair—things I’m so very grateful for now,” — Marie Claire

“It depends. If I’m having a me night, I might do 15 to 45 minutes of yoga. The thing that’s most grounding for me before bed, though, is when I wash my face. To wash my face and nourish my skin and cleanse myself of everything that happened through the day, and then to sit in bed with my journal or a book of poems or a novel and a cup of tea, is the perfect way for me to ensure a good night’s rest.” — Interview Mag

“I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food. I make everything from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils,” she laughs at the long list. “I could go on for hours. I make my own medicines; I don’t get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It’s an entire lifestyle. It’s appealing to my soul.” — Flaunt Magazine

On how she relaxes: “I go in the Jacuzzi at night and stare at the stars, that always relaxes me.” — Teen Vogue



Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images