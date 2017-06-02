LOL: You Need to See Shailene Woodley’s Crazy Hair Evolution Since 2006

If you’ve watched “Big Little Lies”—wait, ha, what a silly suggestion; of course you’ve already binged and loved “Big Little Lies,” because you aren’t AN INSANE PERSON—then you have a very clear image of Shailene Woodley’s appearance burned into your head: mousey brown hair, generally scooped back in a falling ponytail, with little-to-no makeup. You know; super glamorous. So when Woodley dyed her hair blonde with golden highlights last week, the internet promptly lost its mind, seemingly forgetting that Woodley hasn’t always looked like her character on TV.
Whaa? Yes, Woodley has actually had a few decades of life outside of “Big Little Lies,” with approximately one-billion hairstyles to prove it. And we mean radically different hair transformations, moving from huge, emo-level bangs in the early aughts to voluminous, butt-length waves a few years later, before rounding out the decade with a piece-y pixie cut. Basically, the total opposite of Jane Chapman (because, again, Woodley is a real human being). And because we’re very much in love with nostalgia, we combed through Woodley’s photographic past to find her best hair transformations the last 10 years. Click through to see them all, and then praise the beauty gods that your old Myspace photos are no longer in existence.
March 2006
At the Care Awards in Los Angeles, California
April 2006
At the American Girl store opening in Hollywood, California
April 2008
At the BizParents Foundation's 4th Annual Care Awards in Hollywood, California
August 2008
At the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California
September 2008
At the "Teen Vogue" Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles, California
November 2008
At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California
December 2008
At ABC Family's 25 Days of Christmas winter wonderland in New York City
January 2009
At the HBO Luxury Lounge in Beverly Hills, California
March 2009
At the 30th Annual College Television Awards Gala in Culver City, California
May 2009
At 102.7 KIIS-FM's Wango Tango in Irvine, California
May 2009
At the Disney & ABC Television Group summer press junket in Burbank, California
August 2009
At the Disney-ABC Television Group Summer Press Tour Party in Pasadena, California
August 2009
At the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California
September 2009
At the 7th Annual "Teen Vogue" Young Hollywood Party in Hollywood, California
March 2011
At the ABC Upfront Presentation in New York City
October 2011
At the 55th BFI London Film Festival in London, England
January 2012
At the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California
June 2012
At the MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California
June 2012
At the "Red Lights" screening in New York City
February 2013
On the set of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in New York City
October 2013
At the 20th Annual Women in Hollywood Event in Beverly Hills, California
May 2014
At "The Fault In Our Stars" red carpet event in Nashville, Tennessee
March 2015
At the premiere of "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" in New York City
April 2015
At the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California
October 2015
At the 22nd Annual "Elle" Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills, California
September 2016
At the "Snowden" premiere in San Sebastian, Spain
September 2016
At the "Snowden" premiere in New York City
January 2017
At the "Elle" Women in Television Celebration in Los Angeles, California
February 2017
At the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" in Hollywood, California
May 2017
At the Sierra Club's 125th Anniversary Trail Blazer's Ball in San Francisco, California
