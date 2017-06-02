StyleCaster
LOL: You Need to See Shailene Woodley’s Crazy Hair Evolution Since 2006

by
Photo: Getty Images

If you’ve watched “Big Little Lies”—wait, ha, what a silly suggestion; of course you’ve already binged and loved “Big Little Lies,” because you aren’t AN INSANE PERSON—then you have a very clear image of Shailene Woodley’s appearance burned into your head: mousey brown hair, generally scooped back in a falling ponytail, with little-to-no makeup. You know; super glamorous. So when Woodley dyed her hair blonde with golden highlights last week, the internet promptly lost its mind, seemingly forgetting that Woodley hasn’t always looked like her character on TV.

Whaa? Yes, Woodley has actually had a few decades of life outside of “Big Little Lies,” with approximately one-billion hairstyles to prove it. And we mean radically different hair transformations, moving from huge, emo-level bangs in the early aughts to voluminous, butt-length waves a few years later, before rounding out the decade with a piece-y pixie cut. Basically, the total opposite of Jane Chapman (because, again, Woodley is a real human being). And because we’re very much in love with nostalgia, we combed through Woodley’s photographic past to find her best hair transformations the last 10 years. Click through to see them all, and then praise the beauty gods that your old Myspace photos are no longer in existence.

1 of 30
March 2006
March 2006

At the Care Awards in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Getty Images
April 2006
April 2006

At the American Girl store opening in Hollywood, California

Photo: Getty Images
April 2008
April 2008

At the BizParents Foundation's 4th Annual Care Awards in Hollywood, California

Photo: Getty Images
August 2008
August 2008

At the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Getty Images
September 2008
September 2008

At the "Teen Vogue" Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Getty Images
November 2008
November 2008

At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Getty Images
December 2008
December 2008

At ABC Family's 25 Days of Christmas winter wonderland in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
January 2009
January 2009

At the HBO Luxury Lounge in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images
March 2009
March 2009

At the 30th Annual College Television Awards Gala in Culver City, California

Photo: Getty Images
May 2009
May 2009

At 102.7 KIIS-FM's Wango Tango in Irvine, California

Photo: Getty Images
May 2009
May 2009

At the Disney & ABC Television Group summer press junket in Burbank, California

Photo: Getty Images
August 2009
August 2009

At the Disney-ABC Television Group Summer Press Tour Party in Pasadena, California

Photo: Getty Images
August 2009
August 2009

At the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California

Photo: Getty Images
September 2009
September 2009

At the 7th Annual "Teen Vogue" Young Hollywood Party in Hollywood, California

Photo: Getty Images
March 2011
March 2011

At the ABC Upfront Presentation in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
October 2011
October 2011

At the 55th BFI London Film Festival in London, England

Photo: Getty Images
January 2012
January 2012

At the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Getty Images
June 2012
June 2012

At the MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California

Photo: Getty Images
June 2012
June 2012

At the "Red Lights" screening in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
February 2013
February 2013

On the set of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
October 2013
October 2013

At the 20th Annual Women in Hollywood Event in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images
May 2014
May 2014

At "The Fault In Our Stars" red carpet event in Nashville, Tennessee

Photo: Getty Images
March 2015
March 2015

At the premiere of "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
April 2015
April 2015

At the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Getty Images
October 2015
October 2015

At the 22nd Annual "Elle" Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images
September 2016
September 2016

At the "Snowden" premiere in San Sebastian, Spain

Photo: Getty Images
September 2016
September 2016

At the "Snowden" premiere in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
January 2017
January 2017

At the "Elle" Women in Television Celebration in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Getty Images
February 2017
February 2017

At the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" in Hollywood, California

Photo: Getty Images
May 2017
May 2017

At the Sierra Club's 125th Anniversary Trail Blazer's Ball in San Francisco, California

Photo: Getty Images

