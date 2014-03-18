Beauty Buzz: Shailene Woodley’s Hair Habits, 5 Beauty Tools to Start Using Now, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Ashley Benson reportedly cannot do anything to her hair anymore for fear that it will fall out. Whoa. [People Style Watch]

2. Well, this is terrible. These bad beauty habits are giving you wrinkles. [Daily Makeover]

3. You never knew you needed these five beauty tools, but once you use them, you won’t be the same. [Byrdie]

4. Shailene Woodley only shampoos her short hair once a month because, “the oilier, the better.” [ONTD]

5. Do you make your own mascara cocktail every day? Try a few new ones to see which is best. [The Beauty Department]

Image via Mathew Imaging/Getty Images