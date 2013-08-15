Beauty Buzz: Shailene Woodley Donating Her Hair, NARS Eye Paint Available September, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. She may be cutting her hair for a movie role, but Shailene Woodley is donating her locks once she makes the chop. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. NARS eye paint, which was practically covering the runways at NYFW, will be released September 1. Get a sneak peek here. [She Finds]

3. This braided updo on Amber Heard is the most flattering hairstyle we’ve ever seen. [Daily Makeover]

4. Tom Ford’s fall 2013 beauty collection, available this September, is basically everything we ever want in a cosmetics collection. [Refinery 29]

5. Cara Delevingne has influenced many trends, the most prominent of which being her eyebrows. Now, Tweezerman is blaming Cara for plummeting sales of tweezers. [StyleCaster]

Image via Mike Pont/FilmMagic